Indian Railways Barrackpore-Ranaghat-Lalgola Special Train with 3-Phase MEMU rakes flagged off; See benefits

Barrackpore – Ranaghat – Lalgola Special Train: Indian Railways’ boost in West Bengal! Today, the Eastern Railway zone’s first MEMU with energy efficient 3 Phase Propulsion system has been introduced. The Barrackpore – Ranaghat – Lalgola Special train with new 3 Phase MEMU rakes was flagged off by MPs Arjun Singh and Jagannath Sarkar. The zonal railway said the energy efficient 3 Phase MEMU rakes introduced today in Indian Railways’ Sealdah Division have various advanced features for more comfort and security of railway passengers. Following are some of the major benefits of the Barrackpore – Ranaghat – Lalgola Special Train:

1) Energy efficient 3 Phase MEMU rakes have been provided with enhanced features for passengers

2) Cushioned seats with head rest provided for more passenger comfort

3) In all coaches of the train, survellience cameras have been installed for more security of passengers

4) Inside the coaches, modular bio-toilets have been provided for better ambiance as well as conservation of the environment

5) Global Positioning System (GPS) based public address system and passenger information system provided for real time information

Last month, the national transporter rolled out the first ever 3 Phase MEMU rake. The first 3 Phase MEMU rake, comprising of 12 coaches, was rolled out by the Indian Railways’ Rail Coach Factory (RCF) in Kapurthala to Asansol MEMU Shed, Eastern Railways. Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) provided the electrics in the coaches. These coaches, compared to conventional MEMU train coaches, boast a stainless steel body along with better acceleration. The 3 Phase MEMU rake has been equipped with ethernet-based Train Control and Management system, which offers precise train control apart from the Rescue Drive Mode feature which limits the speed of the train to 60 km per hour in case of any failure in the Train network. Another key feature of these coaches is that compared to conventional MEMU coaches, they are low maintenance.