Indian Railways announces revised travel restriction for local train passengers in West Bengal; details

Revised restrictions for local train passengers: All Locals/Suburbans/EMU train services in the state of West Bengal to operate with half the capacity! As advised by the state government of West Bengal, all Indian Railways’ local trains, suburban trains and EMU train services shall operate with 50 per cent seating capacity originating from various railway stations up to 10:00 PM (22:00 hrs), i.e., after 10:00 PM no local trains will depart from any originating railway station, according to a statement issued by the Eastern Railway zone. This restriction to prevent Covid spread will remain in force up to 15 January 2022 over West Bengal, the zonal railway stated.

Meanwhile, all other coaching trains, Mail-Express trains, long distance passenger trains, freight trains, parcel trains will run as per schedule. Eastern Railway has requested passengers to maintain all COVID-19 related guidelines as well as all necessary safety measures such as wearing of masks, social distancing from one another, etc. strictly.

The national transporter has also rescheduled a few trains recently. In view of pre non-interlocking and non-interlocking for doubling work between Rosa railway station and Bartara railway station over the Northern Railway zone, Train Number 13152 DN Jammu Tawi – Kolkata Express (Journey Commencing o­n 06 January 2022) has been rescheduled by 240 minutes and Train Number 12369 UP Howrah – Dehradun Kumbha Express (Journey Commencing o­n 06 January 2022) will be rescheduled by 300 minutes.

Also, according to Eastern Railways, for the construction of Limited Height Subway in Asansol division’s Madhupur – Giridih rail section, eight hours (from 09:55 AM to 5:55 PM) Power and Traffic block between Jagdishpur and Maheshmunda has been planned o­n 05 January 2022. Consequently, Train Number 03525 Madhupur – Giridih MEMU Special train will be rescheduled by 90 minutes (Journey Commencing on 05 January 2021), the zonal railway added.