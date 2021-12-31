Indian Railways announces additional stoppage to few trains; see full list here

For the convenience of rail travellers, additional stoppage has been provided on an experimental basis.

Additional Station Halts: Attention Indian Railways passengers! For the convenience of rail travellers, additional stoppage has been provided on an experimental basis. These additional halts will be present for a period of six months. According to a statement issued by the Western Railway zone, passengers may visit http://www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in for detailed information regarding halts and timings of halts. The zonal railway has also requested passengers to adhere to all SOPs, norms related to the COVID-19 pandemic during boarding, travelling and at the destination. Following is the list of train services along with their additional halts:

1) Train Number 20941 Bandra Terminus – Gazipur City Express provided temporary stoppage at Shamgarh railway station with effect from journey commencing on 7 January 2022, while for Train Number 20942 Gazipur City – Bandra Terminus with effect from journey commencing on 4 January 2022

2) Train Number 19037/19038 Bandra Terminus – Barauni provided temporary stoppage at Shamgarh railway station with immediate effect

3) Train Number 14802/14801 Indore – Jodhpur Express provided temporary halt at Dalauda railway station with effect from journey commencing on 1 January 2021

4) Train Number 19329 Indore – Udaipur Express provided temporary stoppage at Jawad Road with effect from journey commencing on 2 January 2022, while for Train Number 19330 Udaipur – Indore Express with effect from journey commencing on 3 January 2022

5) Train Number 19329 Indore – Udaipur Express provided temporary halt at Piplia railway station with effect from journey commencing on 4 January 2022, while for Train Number 19330 Udaipur – Indore Express with effect from journey commencing on 3 January 2022

6) Train Number 19327/19328 Ratlam – Udaipur – Ratlam Express provided temporary halt at Malhargarh railway station with effect from journey commencing on 3 January 2022

7) Train Number 09801/09802 Nagda – Kota – Nagda Special provided temporary halt at Garot railway station with effect from journey commencing on 4 January 2022