India vs China: What is Delhi-Meerut RRTS & why is it in news? Top 10 facts about the project

The Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS project is being executed by the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC).

Delhi-Meerut RRTS: The Delhi-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) project will be India’s first rapid transportation system. However, the project has grabbed the limelight in the last two days in light of the ongoing India-China border clash. The Swadeshi Jagran Manch wants the government to cancel a tender won by Chinese firm Shanghai Tunnel Engineering Company for construction of an underground stretch of the Delhi-Meerut project. According to the Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs, the contract cannot be cancelled as it is an ADB-funded package and the rules do not allow for this. So what is the Delhi-Meerut RRTS project? Here is all you need to know about India’s first regional rapid transit system.

Delhi-Meerut RRTS project: Top 10 facts

1. The Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS project is being executed by the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC). The Delhi-Meerut RRTS will reduce the travel time between the national capital and Meerut to just 55 minutes!

2. Recently, contract for the rolling stock trainsets of Delhi-Meerut RRTS was awarded to Bombardier Transportation India. The company will manufacture the train sets at its Savli plant, Gujarat.

3. The 82-km long Delhi-Meerut RRTS will boast coaches that can attain 160 km per hour speed.

4. As many as 30 RRTS train sets, each consisting of six coaches will be made operational for the regional services, while 10 RRTS train sets with each having three coaches will be made functional for the city services in Meerut.

5. The Delhi-Meerut RRTS project will be connected to most modes of transport at important stations. These modes include the Delhi Metro, bus terminals and Indian Railways stations. In short, to facilitate people to change from one public transport to another transport system, the RRTS will have multimodal integration with inter-state bus terminals, bus stands, railway stations as well as metro stations.

6. The Delhi-Meerut RRTS corridor will have 22 stations, out of which 16 stations will be the regional stations, while 6 stations will be located in Meerut.

7. The 17 km long Sahubabd-Duhai section, which is the priority phase of Delhi-Meerut RRTS, has been targeted for operations by 2023.

8. It is being expected that the Delhi-Meerut RRTS will ease road congestion, thereby, reducing fuel consumption in the region.

9. The corridor will also give various other benefits such as savings in travel cost and time, improved safety, lower emissions, increased economic activities, etc.

10. The entire corridor with 22 stations is likely to open for the public by the year 2025.