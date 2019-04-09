India to get infrastructure boost! Top 5 promises from BJP manifesto 2019

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

BJP manifesto 2019 ‘Sankalp Patra’ has been unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi! Taking his Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government at the Centre’s pitch for development further, PM Modi has issued the report card of his tenure even as he listed out priorities if the saffron party gets elected after Lok Sabha Elections 2019. Terming infrastructure as the backbone of the economy, the BJP manifesto accuses the previous Congress-UPA dispensation of derailing infrastructural development through its failure to check policy paralysis and corruption.The BJP in its manifesto also asserted to commemorate the 75th anniversary of India’s independence in 2022 by promising to transform the lives of every Indian by taking 75 steps among which lion-share works will be done in the infrastructure sector.

BJP in its manifesto states that if it is elected, the Modi government would continue to focus on Urban Development, Swacch Bharat Mission, Jal Sakti, Road Connectivity, the establishment of new airports, coastal development, and 24*7 electricity. Here are top 10 things about Narendra Modi BJP manifesto 2019 for Infrastructure.

1. More modern Indian Railways stations, airports, metro: The manifesto says that BJP, if voted to power, aims to increase the number of operational airports to 150 for better air connectivity. The central government wants to increase port capacity to 2,500 MTPA. BJP says, if it is elected, the new government will expand the coverage of the metro network to 50 cities. The new government will also modernize another 400 railway stations.

2. Development of next-generation infrastructure: BJP says it will launch a National Urban Mobility Mission under which local bodies will get technology based urban mobility solutions. The government will work in tandem with cities to integrate public transport systems like buses, local trains and metro. The manifesto says BJP promises to supply piped cooking gas in major tier 1 and tier 2 cities. The BJP manifesto says it would aim to build the next generation infrastructure which would include gas grids and water grids, i-ways, regional airports and wayside amenities along National Highways.

3. Modi’s promises for poor: For poor people, BJP promises a pucca house for every family, LPG gas cylinder connection to all poor rural households as well as 100 per cent electrification. Talking about providing basic amenities, BJP in its manifesto for Lok Sabha 2019 promises bank-account access to every citizen in the country, a toilet in every household, access to safe and potable drinking water for all households.

4. Roadways infrastructure: Emphasizing on the need to create roadways infrastructure in India, Modi government promises completion of Phase-1 of Bharatmala Project expeditiously. Apart from this the Modi government, if elected, will look to doubling the length the national highways. BJP said it will construct 60,000 kms of National Highways in the next five years.

5. Swachh Bharat Mission, Jal Jivan Mission: In a major push for Swachh Bharat Mission, the Narendra Modi government to achieve ‘ODF plus’ and ‘ODF plus plus’ for all cities and villages by ensuring 100 per cent waste collection.

BJP says it will launch ‘Jal Jivan Mission’ under which ‘Nal se Jal’ programme will be initiated to provide piped water for every household by 2024. A new ministry will be set up to look into the water management issue.

Apart from these, the Modi government wants to achieve 175 GW of renewable energy capacity. BJP in its manifesto says that every Gram Panchayat should be connected with high-speed optical fibre network.

Modi government’s achievements: BJP in its manifesto says that the speed of constructing rural roads has doubled and 90 per cent of rural road connectivity has been achieved. Apart from this, BJP manifesto 2019 claims that India has become a net exporter of electricity and has achieved maximum production of coal and maximum distribution of LED bulbs. BJP says that the central government unprecedented budgetary allocation for highways, village roads and other health as well as educational infrastructure. The manifesto states that a new technology-driven platform called PRAGATI (Pro-active Governance and Timely Implementation) has been started by the NDA government.