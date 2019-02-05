India seeks German investments in smart cities and airports

Currently, 80 Indian companies operate in Germany.

India Monday sought investments from German companies in areas including smart cities and construction of airports to increase economic cooperation between the countries.

The issue, among others, was discussed during a meeting between German Minister of Economic Affairs, Digitalisation and Energy of North Rhine Westphaliamet Andreas Pinkwart with Minister of State of Commerce and Industry C R Chaudhary here.

India also expressed keenness to increase collaboration with Germany in areas such as smart cities, food processing, building airports, dairy sector and technology for green energy.

Chaudhary said: “There is great opportunity for German investment in the 100 smart cities being created in the country and construction of airports which will rise to 400 by 2025 in the country under the UDAN project”.

The German side desired to look at opportunities and challenges for their companies in India and to get a better understanding of the start-up India programme and its current status, it said.

Currently, 80 Indian companies operate in Germany.