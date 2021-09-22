India likely to launch Asia’s First Hybrid flying car; Here’s all you want to know

A few days ago, the Union Minister was introduced to the concept model of a flying car, developed by the young team of Vinata AeroMobility. (ANI)

India to launch Asia’s First Hybrid flying cars! Soon, travelling would be hassle-free in India as flying cars are going to be a reality. Recently, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia mentioned that in the near future, flying cars would be used for transporting people and cargo, as well as for providing medical emergency services. A few days ago, the Union Minister was introduced to the concept model of a flying car, developed by the young team of Vinata AeroMobility. Once this project takes off, it would be Asia’s First Hybrid flying car. Some of the benefits of this flying car include hassle-free commuting, entertainment on board, full GPS Enabled, better visuals, luxurious feel, etc.

As per details available on Vinata AeroMobility website, following are some of the specifications of the Hybrid flying car:

Type of Aircraft: Hybrid-electric VTOL (Passenger)

Capacity of the flying car: Two passengers (one optional for pilot and passenger)

Rotor Configuration: Co-axial quad-rotor

Propeller: 8*Fixed pitch propellers

Electric motors: 8*BLDC motors

Power source: generators (bio fuel)

Canopy: Panoramic window canopy provided for 300 degree spectacular views

Landing gear: Quadricycle landing gear

Length including propeller: 5548 millimeter

Breadth including propeller: 5477.53 millimeter

Height: 2240 millimeter

Maximum take off weight: 1300 kg

Empty weight: 990 kg

The flight time of this flying car is 60 minutes. It boasts a maximum speed of 120 km per hour. The range is 100 kilometres and the service ceiling is 3,000 feet. The flying car also boasts Distributed Electric Propulsion (DEP), which provides safety through redundancy for its passengers. Distributed Electric Propulsion means having various propellers as well as motors on the aircraft so in case one or more propellers or motors fail, the other working propellers and motors can land the aircraft safely. Besides, in the event of a generator power interruption, backup power provides electricity to the motor, says Vinata AeroMobility website.