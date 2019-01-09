India Gateway Terminal registers CAGR of 13.57 pct

DP World-operated India Gateway Terminal (IGTPL) in Vallarpadam announced on Tuesday that it has delivered a CAGR of 13.57% in the past three years — higher than the three year CAGR of 11.41% registered at all Indian ports. The transshipment terminal also achieved an annual throughput of more than 574,000 TEUs in 2018 and recorded its all-time highest monthly throughput of more than 52,000 TEUs in March 2018. At present, the terminal boasts connectivity to Australia, Far-east, South-East Asia, Middle East, Europe and the Mediterranean. With the close proximity of six hours to the hinterland, fast turnaround and increase in the cargo destined for the Far-east and the US market, the terminal is poised to strengthen its connectivity with a direct service in its portfolio, said Praveen Joseph, CEO, DP World Cochin.

In handling the customer’s cargo, IGTPL has consistently maintained a high productivity level of Gross Crane Rate (GCR) 31+ moves per hour, considered the best amongst international maritime standards,he said. The installation of the RFID-based automated gate management system has improved truck turnaround time from 27 minutes in 2017 to 23 minutes in 2018.

Further, the terminal has strategically aligned its operations to support various government initiatives to facilitate ease of doing business. The implementation of the DMICDC Logistics Data Services digital container tracking solution has boosted efficiency in supply chain operations, he added. DP World sources said that the terminal is working closely with customers in the hinterland of Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka to provide faster turnaround of cargo. This has benefited local importers and exporters as it reduces the cost of logistics.