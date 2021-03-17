In Delhi, 100 EV charging bays to be set up at 70 Metro stations and 30 other areas with high traffic; details

The key objective of this policy is to offer accessible public charging facilities within a distance of 3 km from anywhere in Delhi.

As part of Delhi’s push to make a transition away from petrol and diesel vehicles, as many as 100 electric vehicles (EV) charging bays are going to be set up across 70 metro stations as well as 30 other areas which get high traffic. Also, building bye-laws will be amended, making it mandatory for commercial areas with a capacity to park over 100 cars to reserve 5% of their space for charging bays, according to an IE report. For this, malls, associations and others will receive government subsidy. Delhi’s power department, on March 12, had announced that to promote the EV policy of Delhi and build infrastructure for it, a total of 500 charging points or 100 charging bays with each having the capacity to charge five vehicles will be set up across the city.

The key objective of this policy is to offer accessible public charging facilities within a distance of 3 km from anywhere in Delhi. Jasmin Shah, vice-chairperson of the Dialogue and Development Commission, was quoted in the report saying that the tender to the firm that will set up charging points will be awarded in the month of April. To ensure the electricity network is in place as well as connected to the grid with an adequate load, the government will foot around Rs 10 crore. As per the PPP model, the other party will establish charging stations as well as recover the cost of it via the service fees they will charge. For the award, the firm offering the lowest service fee will be preferred, Shah said. The calculation of the fee will be done on a per kilowatt-hour basis.

The nodal agency for the project is Delhi Transco Limited. In the tender document, it states that for installation, operation as well as maintenance of PCS / BSF for the designated lease period, the concessionaire shall be responsible. According to Shah, for the project, various authorities were asked to pool land. As many as 250 land parcels were received but they will begin with 100. Shah further added that these areas are well connected and receive traffic.

Most of the charging stations will be for cars. However, there would be slow chargers for two or three-wheelers. Soon, building bye-laws will be amended as well as bodies will be given time until the month of December to comply, Shah said. As per the EV policy, 100% subsidy will be given for the first 30,000 charging points at workplaces, homes or other commercial areas for the purchase of charging equipment worth up to Rs 6,000 per charging point.