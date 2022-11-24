In Chandigarh, it’s new metro service vs robust bus network as experts debate to tackle traffic woes

The debate over bringing metro services in Chandigarh is ongoing with numerous experts voicing concerns regarding it. According to an IE report, Chandigarh-based experts believe that instead of initiating the construction of metro in the city, a robust, smart and intelligent bus system will prove more useful.

One of the experts, Ajay Duggal, Professor, National Institute of Technical Teachers Training Research (NITTTR), said that the metro is viable only for a stretch of about 30 to 40 km minimum as per some international guidelines, IE reported.

The report further quoted the professor as saying, “Metro stations cannot be placed at every 1.5 km. Practically, at least 5 km needs to be the minimum spacing (between stations). If you calculate the total time of the journey, it includes the source (home/office) to the metro station, wait period, journey period and then the destination. For upto 10 km, it may actually exceed that by one’s own vehicle. The total cost of ticket plus parking, etc., may not have any advantage and it will badly damage the city’s aesthetics. It’s not a city of skyscrapers and may at some locations even result in damage to buildings due to excavation during the construction and vibrations due to metro operations. The vibration causes settlements of soil.”

Duggal believed that small sized public transport like mini buses or tempo travellers with high frequency will work better in Chandigarh. “The key here is to shift from personal vehicles to public transportation,” he added.

Leader of Opposition and AAP leader Yogesh Dhingra said that by allocating mere 1% of the funds needed for metro construction, transportation woes in the city will get solved. “With an automated system where one gets to know within how many minutes their next bus will arrive, everything stands solved. It will not require much investment and will help people cover large distances at a small price,” IE report quoted Dhingra.

On the other hand, the Rail India Technical and Economic Service (RITES) in a fresh survey report had proposed a Metro system for the city and neighbouring towns.

The RITES’ report suggested that a 64 km Metro link for the Tricity will help in easing traffic congestion. According to the report prepared by RITES, the first phase would consist three corridors in Chandigarh — with a total length of 44.8 km. Of this, 16 km of the Metro system in the city may be underground and the remaining elevated.

However, former nominated councillor and architect Surinder Bahga claimed that there are two different studies that point in a different direction.

“Two different studies have found that Metro is not feasible in a city like Chandigarh. Le Corbusier had already given a four phased development plan for roundabouts. CRAPHTS did a similar study and submitted it to the Chandigarh Administration. But neither the Corbusier Plan nor CRAPHTS’ proposal was implemented. A ring road around the city can be planned to restrict unnecessary traffic of other cities entering the interior of Chandigarh city,” Bahga said, IE reported.