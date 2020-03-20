Important alert for Delhi Metro commuters! Must-read travel advisory issued amidst COVID-19 outbreak; details

In order to prevent the spread of COVID 19 infection, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) is also taking various measures.

Important alert for Delhi Metro commuters! As the deadly novel Coronavirus (COVID 19) is spreading across the country, many advisories and guidelines are being issued to the public, emphasizing on the need for social distancing, avoiding unnecessary travel especially using public transportation, keep hands clean by washing them frequently, etc. In order to prevent the spread of COVID 19 infection, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) is also taking various measures. Recently, in view of the COVID 19 pandemic, the DMRC issued a set of preventive measures for the Delhi Metro commuters/travellers. Here are some of the major steps that are being taken by DMRC to counter the spread of novel Coronavirus infection:

Use Delhi Metro for travel that is essential: The DMRC has asked the public to only travel by Delhi Metro when it is really essential and unavoidable.

Maintain social distancing from one another: Delhi Metro commuters have been asked to keep at least 1 metre distance from each other while travelling in the Delhi Metro trains or at Delhi Metro stations i.e., standing passengers inside the Metro are not allowed and alternate seats should be left vacant to prevent the infection from spreading.

Thermal Scanning of passengers: At all Delhi Metro stations, random thermal scanning of passengers will be carried out. In case, anyone has fever or is observed to have any symptom of novel Coronavirus infection, he/she will be referred for medical tests and will be quarantined to the authorities.

Skipping of Metro stations: According to DMRC, Metro trains may not stop at crowded stations i.e., crowding will less than 1 metre distance between the passengers.

Train frequency: The frequency of trains may be altered depending upon the exigencies of the situation.

Follow government advisory: Passengers have been requested to follow the advisory issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus infection.

Avoid public transport: Any commuter who has similar symptoms of COVID 19 infection have been strictly asked to avoid travel by Delhi Metro or any other public transport system.

Cooperate and be patient: To prevent the spread of this infection, Delhi Metro has asked its commuters to cooperate and be patient to resolve this global crisis.