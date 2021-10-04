Hyperloop to be rolled out in India? Check details about high-speed mass transportation system

The hi-tech transport system is being developed by several firms, including Virgin Hyperloop, in which a majority stake is held by Dubai-based port operator DP World. (Virgin Hyperloop)

Hyperloop in India is expected to be launched soon! A high speed mass transportation system for both, freight and passengers, Hyperloop is likely to be rolled out first in India or Saudi Arabia before it is launched in the UAE, the CEO of Emirati multinational logistics firm, DP World, Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem said on Sunday. At Dubai Expo 2020, a six-month long event which started on October 1, Sulayem said within the end of this decade, the high speed transport system will become a reality in many parts of the world. When asked about the time scales for the Virgin Hyperloop, the CEO of DP World said “Our hope is that when we achieve economies of scale and you have long routes and it is popular, probably for the speed of an airplane you will pay with the price of a truck,” PTI reported.

At present, the hi-tech transport system is being developed by several firms, including Virgin Hyperloop, in which a majority stake is held by Dubai-based port operator DP World. The high speed mass transportation system- Hyperloop is described as a sealed tube or system of tubes with low air pressure through which a pod may travel substantially free of air resistance or friction. Last year, in the month of November, the firm tested human travel in a hyperloop pod for the first time.

Earlier, DP World had said that the Hyperloop transport system can shrink inventory movement time scales dramatically, reducing finished goods inventory as well as cut required warehouse space and cost by 25 per cent. In the month of February 2018, Chairman of Virgin Hyperloop One, Richard Branson had announced plans of launching a hyperloop transport system between Pune and Navi Mumbai in the state of Maharashtra. However, those plans have stalled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.