Hyderabad Metro’s new corridor JBS-MGBS inaugurated! Details of route, stations here

The Hyderabad Metro’s green line JBS – MGBS will cover a total of nine metro stations

Hyderabad Metro’s corridor 2 JBS Parade Ground-MGBS has been inaugurated last week for commuter services! Hyderabad Metro’s green line corridor JBS Parade Ground – MG Road Bus Station (MGBS) has been thrown open for passengers, taking the total network of the Hyderabad Metro to 69 kilometres. According to the Hyderabad Metro Rail authority, K Chandrashekar Rao, Chief Minister of Telangana dedicated the Hyderabad Metro corridor 2 JBS-MGBS green line to commuters from the JBS Parade Ground metro station. The Hyderabad Metro is the world’s largest public-private partnership (PPP) in the metro sector and is the second largest operating metro network of the country, after Delhi Metro.

Hyderabad Metro Corridor 2 JBS – MGBS : route, stations, interchange:

The entire route will be covered by the metro in just 16 minutes against the 40 minute journey by road.

The 11 km long JBS-MGBS green line has now taken the total operational route of the Hyderabad Metro to 69 km.

The MG Road Bus station (MGBS) is the interchange station on the route with the Hyderabad Metro Red Line

The nine stations on the route are JBS, Secunderabad West, New Gandhi Hospital, Musheerabad, RTC X Roads, Chikkadpally, Narayanguda, Sultan Bazaar, MG Bus station.

The Parade Ground Station is the tallest metro station on the network with five levels.

Commuters can travel on the new corridor by the use of metro smart cards or through single journey tokens

The total Hyderabad Metro rail network will consist of three lines, namely, Hyderabad Metro Red Line Miyapur to LB Nagar, Hyderabad Metro Blue Line Nagole to Raidurg and Hyderabad Metro Green Line Falaknuma to Parade Ground.

The Hyderabad Metro is a futuristic and eco-friendly transit system with high efficiency in terms of energy consumption, space occupancy as well as operational routes It is a green transportation system and significantly contributes to reducing the carbon footprint through efficient power consumption, rainwater harvesting and other processes.