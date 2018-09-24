Hyderabad Metro Rail: Good news for commuters as services start on Ameerpet-L B Nagar route from today

Today at Ameerpet station at 12:00 PM, the metro train will be flagged off by the Governor of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana E S L Narasimhan.

Hyderabad Metro Rail: From today onwards, Hyderabad Metro Rail is all set to start services on a 16-km long stretch between Ameerpet and L B Nagar, making the entire phase of Corridor 1 operational. After testing and commissioning, the commissioner for Metro Rail Safety has issued the safety certificate for metro operations on this stretch. Today at Ameerpet station, the metro train is being flagged off by the Governor of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana E S L Narasimhan. Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) Managing Director (MD) NVS Reddy has said that the section will cover 16 stations and with the opening of this section, the entire 29-km of Corridor 1 from Miyapur to LB Nagar will be operational.

Last year in November, PM Modi had inaugurated the 30 km stretch between Miyapur and Nagole out of the 72 km long elevated Hyderabad Metro Rail project, which is also the world’s largest public-private partnership project in the sector. The line has 24 stations. The MD said that with the route from Ameerpet to L B Nagar becoming operational, the metro network will be 46 km long, which will be the second largest in the country, next only to Delhi Metro. The 10 km long section between Ameerpet and Hi-Tec city will start by this year end while services on 10 km long section between Jubilee Bus Station and MGBS will be launched by mid 2019, Reddy informed.

Concessionaire L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Limited, which is executing the project across three corridors, has already installed CCTV cameras at all stations and in trains with 360 degree coverage, door frame, as well as hand, held metal detectors and baggage scanners. The Hyderabad Metro is also developing a heritage precinct along with continuous and wide footpaths for seamless pedestrian movement on a 5 km long section between Police Control Room and Rangamahal Junction, covering five stations- Assembly, Nampally, Gandhi Bhavan, OMC and MGBS stations in Corridor 1.

For the 72-km elevated HMRL project, a metro security wing with over 2,000 personnel is being built and also a well organised unit, which includes armed components like Quick Response Team, Bomb Disposal Squad, Dog Squad, etc. Also, skywalks are being developed connecting stations directly to commercial complexes, offices, and stadiums. Additionally, several steps are being taken to make Hyderabad Metro rail disabled-friendly. Not only that, cab services, as well as electric vehicles for daily metro commuters, have also been launched.