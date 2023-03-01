Hyderabad Airport Metro completes survey for construction of corridor, ground work begins! Details inside

Soon Hyderabad will get a metro line connecting the airport to the main city. The Hyderabad Airport Metro (HAML) recently announced that the survey for the project has been completed. N V S. Reddy, the managing director of the company, informed the Indian Express that the peg marking of the alignment of the project has started.

He said that the process of peg marking the alignment of the project will help in carrying out the preliminary works of the project. These include identifying the locations of the Metro pillars on the ground and conducting soil testing.

The 31-km long airport corridor will connect Mindspace Junction near Raidurg Metro station and the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Shamshabad. The HAML is a joint venture between Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TSIIC), Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) and Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) and is fully funded by the state government.

The last station of the Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited’s Blue line, which ends at Mindspace Junction, is expected to be integrated. Officials are currently looking into the design options for the station and for a new integrated Raidurg station at Mindspace Junction and the new Airport Metro station from the passenger’s point of view

According to the HAML, the project’s officials have started incorporating retro-reflective boards in the road medians to create a visual link between the starting point and the destination. These boards will also help in identifying the chainage of the station.

The officials have started placing retro-reflective boards in the road medians at various locations in the city. These are being placed in the central medians of different roads such as Khajaguda Road, Raidurg Road, and the IT Towers at Nanakramguda Junction.

The Airport Metro pillars are being placed on the footpaths from the junction of T.Ramamedu Road to the T.S.Pasa Junction. However, the existing service road on the outer ring road does not have a central median. According to Reddy, the pillars will be placed in the middle median of the expanded road between Nanakramguda junction and TSPA Junction along the ORR.