How to file for refund if Indian Railways train does not touch your destination station

Has your Indian Railways train journey been terminated before your destination station? Wondering what to do about the refund that Indian Railways owes you for terminating the train journey ahead of the destination? Also, what if your train is diverted mid-route and doesn’t touch the railway station you had to get off at? In such cases, to avail the refund amount, the passengers have to file a TDR (Ticket Deposit Receipt) as early as possible as the time limit to file the TDR in such cases is up to 72 hours. Moreover, to avail the refund amount, the passenger has to note that he/she can only file the TDR up to 72 hours from the scheduled departure of the train from his/her boarding station.

In case the train ticket has been booked online through the official website of IRCTC (Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation) or IRCTC Rail Connect app, then the passenger can file the TDR online. At first, to file the TDR, the passenger or user will have to log in to his/her IRCTC account. The passenger can then go to the ‘Services’ menu and select ‘File Ticket Deposit Receipt’. The passenger will have to select from the ‘My Transactions’ menu.

Then after the password verification, he/she can select ‘File TDR’ link in the left panel under the ‘My Transactions’ menu. Following this, IRCTC will forward the claim to concerned railways. Then the passenger will get the refund money back on the same account which was used to book the ticket. However, in case the ticket has been purchased offline, then the passenger will have to approach a PRS (Passenger Reservation System) counter of the railway station for the same.