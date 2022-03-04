How a stepwell project started to preserve water bodies in Maharashtra

While the stepwells in Rajasthan and Gujarat had royal patronage, the ones in the state of Maharashtra are more of a utility nature serving as water spots for people.

Rohan Kale, an HR professional, started a stepwell project to preserve water bodies in Maharashtra. Kale travelled over 14,000 kilometres of the state on his bike over the last year or so, mapping and documenting as many as 1,650 step wells with the oldest dating back to the early 8th-9th century common era, IE reported. Stepwells can be referred as wells or ponds which have to be reached by descending a flight of stairs. Depending on the water levels, stepwells can be either a single level or multi-level. Stepwells in the states of Rajasthan and Gujarat especially the well-known Rani Ka Vav (Queen’s stepwell) is an ASI protected Indian monument, famous for the intricate carvings around it. These stepwells, mostly constructed by kings and queens, are more regal than the ones found in the state of Maharashtra.

According to Kale, while the stepwells in Rajasthan and Gujarat had royal patronage, the ones in the state of Maharashtra are more of a utility nature serving as water spots for people. Thus, he said in Maharashtra, stepwells can be found every few kilometres on major yatra roads such as Nashik to Tryambakeshwar, Pune to Tuljapur and others. Many of these stepwells were constructed during Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s time to allow the armies to rest and water men and animals. Also, the stepwells in Maharashtra are mostly devoid of intricate and delicate carvings.

With time, local residents have started using step wells to dump garbage. Very few of these stepwells in Maharashtra have been marked on the maps or documented. In his project, Kale painstakingly documented these stepwells. He approached 14 architectural colleges that agreed to be part of this campaign. However, the work of documentation could not start due to the Covid pandemic. Now, this documentation work is expected to start from the month of April. Besides architectural colleges, the state archaeology department, the Ground Water Survey Authority, as well as the Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation, also got interested in Kale’s project, the report added.