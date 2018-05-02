Home-buyers knock on RERA’s door against realtor

A group of home-buyers here has approached the Real Estate Regularity Authority (RERA) against a company, which has allegedly duped more than 500 of them.

A group of home-buyers here has approached the Real Estate Regularity Authority (RERA) against a company, which has allegedly duped more than 500 of them. An association of the allottees appeared before the authority today and said there was no progress in the construction and hence, they had decided to explore the option of transferring the obligation of completing the project to the association, as per section 8 of the RERA Act. The home-buyers have claimed that the builder, Earth Infrastructure Ltd, had launched a residential project called the Earth Copia in sector 112, Gurgaon in February, 2011 and collected money to the tune of Rs 300 crore.

“The allottees have paid 80 to 95 per cent of the property amount to the builder in instalments. The company had started the construction in September, 2012 and then stopped. The due date for the completion of the project, as per the buyer’s agreement, was given as September 31, 2015 which has been delayed for more than two years and the construction has been abandoned since June, 2016,” they have said.

The RERA today directed the promoter to submit the details of all the 538 allottees. It also passed orders, restraining the builder from alienating the rights of the property till the matter was decided. The directors of the company are Atul Gupta, Vikas Gupta, Rajneesh Mittal and Avdhesh Kumar Goel. The builder had applied for registration of the project on September 7, 2017, but had failed to comply with the directions of the authority even after a lapse of eight months. As a result, the project has not been registered, which is in violation of section 3 of the RERA Act.