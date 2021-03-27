  • MORE MARKET STATS

Holi 2021: Delhi Metro to suspend train operations during these hours on Holi — check timings

Updated: Mar 27, 2021 6:39 PM

The DMRC also clarified that trains on all the major lines including Blue, Yellow, Red, Violet, Magenta and others will remain suspended in the morning hours.

Holi 2021 Delhi Metro timing: In a significant announcement related to the Holi festival, the Delhi Metro Railway Corporation (DMRC) has announced that it will keep the services of metro trains suspended on Holi (Monday, March 29) during the morning hours. The DMRC said that the operations of Delhi Metro trains will only begin after 2:30 PM when the celebrations of Holi are over in most parts of the city, news agency ANI reported.

The DMRC also clarified that trains on all the major lines including Blue, Yellow, Red, Violet, Magenta and others will remain suspended in the morning hours. Passengers travelling to and from the Delhi airport on the day should also arrange an alternative means of transport as the Airport Express Line and Rapid Metro Lines will also remain suspended in the morning hours, the DMRC added. The DMRC further clarified that post 2:30 PM, the operations of the metro trains will be normal and passengers would be allowed to board the train to travel from one part of the city to another.

Every year, DMRC on account of major festivals like Holi, Diwali and other national festivals like the Independence Day and the Republic Day shut the operations of the trains due to security reasons and for maintenance of law and order. Considering the law and order situation around Holi, the DMRC takes precautions and suspends the operations of the metro trains.

Delhi Metro acts as the lifeblood of the city’s transport system connecting all the major and minor areas of the city and satellite townships like the neighbouring regions of the NCR such as Noida, Gurgaon, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, among others. Emulating the successful mode of transport, many metropolitan cities including Bangalore, Mumbai, Kanpur, Lucknow are also working on laying the foundation of Metro trains in their respective jurisdictions.

