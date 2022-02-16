Highway construction, hit by rains and cyclones, falls to a four-year low

ICRA’s Rajeshwar Burla said, “Execution (of highway projects) have been hit by multiple cyclones and heavy rains.”

Highway construction fell to a four-year low of 22.2 km per day during the April-January period of the current financial year, mainly because multiple cyclones and heavy rains affected construction in the southern states in recent months. India built highways at a pace of 30.4 km/day in the same period in the last financial year, despite the pandemic (see chart).

The sector was like the silver lining on the cloud in FY21, when most other economic activities were crippled.

Data from the ministry of road transport and highways (MoRTH) showed that barring during April and December, highway construction fell on year in all the other months in the April-January period of this fiscal year, with the sharpest fall in January. While 1,929 km of highway stretches were constructed in January 2021, construction stood at just 499 km in January 2022.

Given a slowing of highway construction pace in recent months, the government has lowered the target for the year to 33 km/day from 40 km/day set earlier.

Award of national highways was also lower at 6,883 km during the April-January period of the current fiscal, compared with 7,696 km during the corresponding period last fiscal. In the April-January period of 2019-20, a total of 3,509 km highway length was awarded for construction.