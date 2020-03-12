Highway awards: HAM – Down but not out

By: |
Updated: March 12, 2020 8:03:42 AM

Revival of BOT (toll) segment that reflects private investor interest is still a pipe dream.

It was feared that new highway project awards under the hybrid annuity model (HAM) would draw a blank this fiscal after a steady decline since 2016-17 (till December, no HAM project was awarded), but projects with a total length of 700 km have got awarded since January. Revival of BOT (toll) segment that reflects private investor interest is still a pipe dream.

Related News

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INFRASTRUCTURE
  3. Highway awards HAM – Down but not out
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Indian Railways plans big! New Delhi Railway Station redevelopment to be first-of-its-kind project; top facts
2Delhi-Meerut RRTS news: Boost for priority Sahibabad-Duhai section as High tension double circuit line shifted
3India’s 1st Metrolite project! Delhi Metro floats tender for rolling stock of Kirti Nagar-Bamnoli Metrolite