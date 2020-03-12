Highway awards: HAM – Down but not out

Revival of BOT (toll) segment that reflects private investor interest is still a pipe dream.
It was feared that new highway project awards under the hybrid annuity model (HAM) would draw a blank this fiscal after a steady decline since 2016-17 (till December, no HAM project was awarded), but projects with a total length of 700 km have got awarded since January. Revival of BOT (toll) segment that reflects private investor interest is still a pipe dream.
