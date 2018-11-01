Highest ever! Delhi Metro plans 4831 trips in a day to control air pollution; check details here

With these additional metro train services, for the first time in the history of DMRC, Delhi Metro will be running 4831 trips in a day, the highest ever so far.

Delhi Metro: Delhiites, especially those who frequently use Delhi Metro service, take a note of this! In an attempt to control the air pollution level, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) is taking a big step. The DMRC, keeping in view the worsening of air quality across Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR), has introduced as many as 21 additional number of metro train services on its network. These additional metro train services have started with effect from October 31, 2018, providing 812 additional number of trips. It includes 14 metro trains with 730 trips on newly introduced Shiv Vihar-Trilokpuri-Sanjay Lake section of Pink Line. With these additional metro train services, for the first time in the history of DMRC, Delhi Metro will be running 4831 trips in a day, the highest ever so far.

The Shiv Vihar-Trilokpuri Sanjay Lake section of Delhi Metro Pink Line was flagged off yesterday by Manish Sisodia, Deputy Chief Minister, National Capital Territory of Delhi along with Hardeep Singh Puri, Minister of State (Independent Charge), Housing and Urban Affairs, via remote from Metro Bhawan. The 17.8 km long Shiv Vihar-Trilokpuri Sanjay Lake section is entirely elevated and covers 15 metro stations, including 3 interchange stations- Welcome metro station for Red Line, while Karkarduma and Anand Vihar ISBT metro stations for Blue Line. With Shiv Vihar-Trilokpuri Sanjay Lake section, metro users will be connected to many northeast areas of the national capital such as Gokulpuri, Jaffrabad, Johri Enclave and Maujpur.

Meanwhile, another section of Delhi Metro’s Pink Line, linking Lajpat Nagar to Mayur Vihar I metro stations is likely to begin soon as well. The Lajpat Nagar-Mayur Vihar I section is 9.7 km long and it will cover five metro stations. With the commencement of this section, many locations across south Delhi such as Moti Bagh, Sarojini Nagar, Lajpat Nagar, South Extension, Vinoba Puri, Ashram etc. will get direct connectivity with the eastern part of the national capital.