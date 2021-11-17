High demand for Noida Metro Aqua Line! NMRC records highest post-lockdown ridership with over 26,500 commuters

Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) achieved the feat on November 15 (Monday).

Noida Metro Aqua Line: Post the COVID-19 lockdown, the Noida-Greater Noida Aqua Line has achieved its highest single-day ridership with 26,554 commuters, while the average daily ridership stands at around 17,000. Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) achieved the feat on November 15 (Monday), Managing Director Ritu Maheshwari said. The previous single-day highest ridership was recorded on October 20 of 22,996 commuters, according to the NMRC. Noida Sector-51 station had the highest footfall of 10,035 passengers, NMRC said. Maheshwari was quoted in a PTI report saying that the Noida Metro Rail Corporation is taking all necessary steps to ensure a safe journey for Aqua Line passengers such as passenger screening at the entrance of the metro station and proper sanitization of all passenger circulation areas in the metro trains as well as stations.

According to the MD, this has inculcated confidence amongst the Noida Metro commuters. Due to this, the ridership of Aqua Line has shown continuous growth in the last few months and the Noida Metro achieved its post-Covid lockdown highest single-day ridership of 26,554 commuters on November 15, she said. The Noida Metro, in pre-Covid pandemic times, was seeing a month-wise average daily ridership of 25,920 commuters in February 2020, she said. As per the government guidelines, the Aqua Line services were suspended from March 22, 2020, to September 6, 2020, in the first lockdown and from May 1 to June 8 this year in the second phase of the Covid lockdown, she added.

After resuming Noida Metro train services on June 9 this year, Aqua Line’s daily average ridership had reduced to 4,904 commuters, Maheshwari noted. For passengers better monitoring, openings of metro station entry and exit gates, as well as lifts operations were restricted, she further said. Keeping in view the popular public demand, however, more entry/exit gates and lifts were opened in October 2021 in order to facilitate the smooth passage of metro users at various metro stations while ensuring all the COVID-19 norms, including social distancing, the MD added.