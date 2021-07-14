Here’s how government is giving boost to waterways for passenger and cargo transportation in northeast

The Joghighopa Terminal will act as a hub and facilitate seamless cargo transportation to the northeast region. (representational image: PTI)

Joghighopa Terminal in Northeast India: The Modi government eyes to facilitate seamless cargo transportation in northeast India. Recently, the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways has said that soon, the Joghighopa Terminal will act as a hub and facilitate seamless cargo transportation to the northeast region. According to the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, the upcoming inland water transport terminal at Joghighopa as well as tourist jetties at Pandu, Jogighopa, Neamati and Biswanath Ghat on the Brahmaputra river will allow seamless cargo transportation. Following are some of the main benefits of the upcoming inland water transport terminal at Joghighopa:

Promotion of river cruise tourism industry by plying tourism vessels

Development of off-shore facilities for tourists as well as industries

Generation of local employment

Growth of local businesses

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways also said that the indigenously built Ro-Pax ferry service has been launched between Dhubri – Hatsingimari on the Brahmaputra river. The Ro-Pax ferry services help in minimizing the time of travel by providing connectivity between banks and therefore, reduce the distance to be travelled by road. According to the ministry, the Ro-Pax ferry service between Dhubri and Hastingmari will drastically reduce the distance for cargo between the states of Meghalaya and Assam. By road, the 220 km is covered in eight hours but through Ro-Pax ferry, the distance will be 28 km and will be covered in three hours.

The Ro-Pax ferry service will also provide safe, pocket-friendly and eco-friendly transportation facilities to passengers, the ministry said. The Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways also mentioned that the Ro-Pax ferry service between Dhubri and Hastingmari will transport 3 lakh passengers, 2,400 trucks as well as 60,000 two-wheelers and bicycles. Thus, with this Ro-Pax ferry service, around 1.32 lakh litres of fuel will be saved, the ministry added.