Haryana to have three new Metro corridors! Route, budget – Important details here

Written by Anish Mondal
New Delhi
Haryana CM Manohar Lal presents the State Budget 2023-24 in the Assembly (PTI photo)

The Haryana government has made a big push for infrastructure projects in the state. Presenting the budget for FY 2023-24 on Thursday, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has made an announcement of three more metro rail projects. The govt has allocated a fund of Rs 6,051.79 crore for the Department of Urban Development, Town and Country planning.

New Metro route:-

The three new metro routes proposed are: (a) Metro link from Rezangla chowk to the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi; (b) Metro link from Southern Peripheral Road to Panchgaon via Global City and Manesar, and (c) extension of the Bahadurgarh Metro upto Asaudha to connect with the Haryana Orbital Rail Network and Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) expressway.

Gurugram Metro project:-

The construction work of the Gurugram Metro is likely to commence in the new fiscal year. The project is awaiting the final approval of the Union Cabinet. Speaking at Vidhan Sabha, the Chief Minister said, “I am happy to state that the long pending Gurugram Metro project has been approved by the Public Investment Board in the Central Government and the final approval of the Union Cabinet is awaited. I hope that construction work of the Gurugram Metro will commence in 2023-24.”

Khattar, who also holds the finance portfolio has allocated a budgetary fund of Rs 5,408 crore for roads, highways, and railways sectors in the state for the next financial year.

Haryana Orbital Rail Corridor Project:-

The Haryana Orbital Rail Corridor Project is likely to be completed by December 2024. The work on the priority section from Manesar is in full swing. The project is being built at an amount of Rs 175.80 crore. The foundation stone was laid in October 2022.

Other railway infrastructure projects:-

The Chief Minister also proposed to take up projects for an elevated railway line in Bahadurgarh and Kaithal. “The feasibility study and detailed project reports will be prepared for the approval of the Union Ministry of Railways,” Khattar said.

He further added that the Karnal-Yamunanagar Railway line project will be started immediately after receiving the green signal from the Ministry of Railways.

