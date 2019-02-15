Haryana Cabinet approves Delhi-Alwar Rapid Rail Transit Phase 1 corridor; travel from Delhi-SNB in 70 minutes

Haryana Cabinet has approved the detailed project report of the Delhi-Gurugram-SNB (Shahjahanpur-Neemrana-Behror) Urban Complex RRTS corridor (NCRTC)

Major boost for the Delhi-Alwar Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS)! The Haryana Cabinet has approved the detailed project report (DPR) of the Delhi-Gurugram-SNB (Shahjahanpur-Neemrana-Behror) Urban Complex RRTS corridor in its meeting which was held yesterday, according to information shared by the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC). The NCRTC is responsible for executing the RRTS project for increasing regional mobility in the national capital region (NCR). According to NCRTC, the Haryana Cabinet also approved the gross contribution of Rs 6436 crore towards the project cost. Once constructed, the Delhi-Gurguram-SNB corridor is expected to bring down the travel time between Delhi-SNB to about 70 minutes.

For the financial year 2019-20, the cabinet also approved a seed capital of Rs 500 crore which will come from the state exchequer. The NCRTC Board had approved the DPR of the 106 km long Delhi-Gurguram-SNB corridor in the month of December 2018. In addition to this, the slab of purchasable floor area ratio (FAR) was raised to 1.25 within 1.5 km of the RRTS corridor.

One of the three RRTS corridors prioritized for implementation, the 164 km long Delhi-Alwar RRTS corridor is planned to be executed in three stages. In the first stage, the Delhi–Gurugram–SNB Urban Complex will be constructed. In the second stage, it will be extended from SNB Urban Complex to Sotanala and in the third stage, SNB Urban Complex to Alwar will be constructed. The pre-construction work like geotechnical investigation has recently started in Gurugram for the corridor.

The Delhi-Gurguram-SNB corridor will be elevated for about 71 km, covering 11 stations, and the remaining 35 km, covering five stations, will be constructed underground, mostly in Delhi and Gurugram. It will meet with other RRTS corridors at Sarai Kale Khan and will facilitate passengers’ movement from one corridor to another without the hassle of changing trains. Similarly, with an intent to encourage the use of public transport, Delhi-Gurugram-SNB corridor will be seamlessly integrated with other modes of transport in NCR.