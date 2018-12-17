Gurugram traffic hit as huge portion of Rampura flyover on Delhi-Jaipur national highway breaks off

By: | Published: December 17, 2018 2:44 PM

About a six square feet portion of the Rampura flyover in Haryana fell off around 9 a.m. The flyover is nearly 46 km from Delhi.

gurgaon flyover break, gurugram manesar flyover accident, rampura flyover, delhi jaipur highway, delhi jaipur highway flyover breaks, gurgaon overbridge breakThe flyover was opened for traffic nearly two years ago. (Representational Image)

Traffic movement between Manesar and Gurugram was hit as a huge portion of the Rampura flyover on the Delhi-Jaipur national highway broke off and fell amid a busy Monday rush, police said.

“The concrete chunk fell from the middle of the four-lane flyover, luckily no one was hurt,” said Jitender Yadav, an eyewitness.

About a six square feet portion of the Rampura flyover in Haryana fell off around 9 a.m. The flyover is nearly 46 km from Delhi.

“The effected portion of the expressway (on the Jaipur-Delhi route) have been cordoned off,” Manesar traffic police chief Munesh Kumar told IANS.

“We have deployed extra police on and near the flyover and the heavy traffic was diverted to the service lanes.

“Light traffic is passing on the elevated road using the two lanes.

“Traffic passing under the effected flyover have been completely stopped following instructions issued by the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI),” Kumar added.

“The situation during the day may worsen after heavy traffic hits the road after 11 a.m.,” said Vijay Yadav, former sarpanch (village head) of Rampura said.

The flyover was opened for traffic nearly two years ago. A portion of another flyover near Manesar and Hero Honda Chowk had fallen down earlier in 2018.

NHAI senior officials did not respond to phone calls made by IANS.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INFRASTRUCTURE
  3. Gurugram traffic hit as huge portion of Rampura flyover on Delhi-Jaipur national highway breaks off
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Shaktikanta Das assumes charge as RBI Governor in less than 48 hours of Urjit Patel stepping down
A New Beginning
Shaktikanta Das assumes charge as RBI Governor in less than 48 hours of Urjit Patel stepping down
Who is Shaktikanta Das? Meet the new RBI governor replacing Urjit Patel
Who is Shaktikanta Das? Meet the new RBI governor replacing Urjit Patel
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das faces long to-do list in new job
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das faces long to-do list in new job
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition