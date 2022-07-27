Gujarat’s Bedi Port Terminal to provide enhanced connectivity, new dimension to trade and commerce: Ministry of Railways

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ambitious Rs 100 lakh crore Gati Shakti Master Plan that offers multi-modal connectivity to more than 1,200 industrial clusters, through its newly opened Bedi Port Terminal in Jamnagar, Gujarat will offer enhanced connectivity and a new dimension to trade and commerce in the Saurashtra region. The project will reduce logistic costs and provide better connectivity, the Ministry of Railways said via social media communication.

The Bedi port has also become the second in Saurashtra to get rail connectivity. The Bedi Port is also the only port in Jamnagar, situated on the Southern coastline of the Gulf of Kutch. Both Mundra and Kandla ports are located on the Northern coastline.

The first cargo to be transported from the port using the newly opened rail link was imported coal. It was bound for the Gujarat Electricity Board’s Sikka. The Bedi port is capable of handling approximately 14.6 lakh tonnes of coal annually and 12.20 lakh tonnes of various other products.

The upgraded facilities at the port will help increase the port’s cargo handling capacity and ease the traffic at various ports in the state like Kandla, Mundra etc. The construction of the railway line, which was carried out through a public-private partnership model, started earlier this month. According to an official statement, the project was carried out through the use of a PPP model, which involved the procurement of engineering, construction, and maintenance of railway lines.

The project is being implemented by G-RIDE, a public-private partnership company. Sources said that various companies are currently in talks with the authorities to utilize the railway lines for their cargo handling activities.

As a part of the Gati Shalti Master Plan various clusters such as food processing parks, medical devices, pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, fishing areas, and textile parks are expected to benefit. Other projects under the plan include the expansion of the railway network and the construction of inland waterways.

Another most important project under the Gati Shakti Master Plan is the construction of port connectivity. Over 90 projects worth over Rs 77,224 crores are being carried out by the Shipping Ministry and the Indian Railways under the Sagarmala programme. Out of these, 33 projects were completed by May this year, and 60 are in various stages of being completed.