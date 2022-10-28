Gujarat: Govt says state achieved 100% household water connections; All India rural household tap connections percentage-54

The Jal Jeevan Mission of the Government of India touched a new milestone on Friday. Gujarat, the home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is declared a “100 per cent Har Ghar Jal” state.

“Yet another milestone in providing 24×7 piped water supply to every corner of the country! Congratulations to Gujarat for becoming a 100% #HarGharJal State,” tweeted MyGovIndia on Friday.

As per the government, all 18,187 villages of the state are now connected to the tap water supply. As a result of this 92 lakh rural households are covered.

Interestingly, 70% of the state’s area is classified as semi-arid to arid climatically. Thus the demand for water from various households and the economy puts a pressure on the supply. Due to tremendous demand, Gujarat has faced problems with groundwater depletion, especially after the water demand increased in the 1960s.

About Jal Jeevan Mission

Jal Jeevan Mission is aimed to provide safe and adequate drinking water through individual household tap connections by 2024 to all households in rural India. The programme gives a push to mandatory elements, such as recharge and reuse through greywater management, water conservation, and rainwater harvesting.

It is a community approach-based mission and depends on education and communication as key components of the mission.

What is the status all over India?

According to the Jal Jeevan Mission website, as of 20/10/2022, there are in total 19,14,84,145 rural households. Out of these, 10,41,68,891 rural households have tap connections (on 20/10/2022). This translates to 54.40 per cent.

Gujarat is the fifth-largest Indian state by area (covering some 196,024 km2). It is the ninth-most populous state and has a population of 60.4 million. It has a border with Rajasthan in the northeast, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu to the south, Madhya Pradesh to the east, Maharashtra to the southeast, and the Arabian Sea and Pakistan to the west. In India, the economy of Gujarat is the fourth-largest (a gross state domestic product (GSDP) of ₹19.44 trillion).