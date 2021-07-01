Green Crete: Future of sustainable construction

The Crete is free from the use of limestone and its manufacturing process does not involve using fossil fuels thus, making it a 100% clean & green cement.

Across-the-board development doesn’t come easy as is evident from the price that our planet has paid by losing on its natural resources over the last few decades. Mammoth growth in the world’s population and the increasing need for housing and shelter makes it the need of the hour to work towards the global goal of environmental sustainability.

Some construction companies are now involved in fostering eco-friendly products, manufactured with eco-friendly technology. Green Cement referred to as Green Crete is a revolution in the field of construction. Right from the material which is used to manufacture this product to the manufacturing process, everything is environment friendly.

Today, people around the globe are conscious about their decision to spend and invest in ‘Green’ technologies for saving the planet.

Green Crete is a compound prepared from industrial waste materials, natural resources like algae, and other marine sources. Another important aspect being: less usage of energy, water, non-renewable resources and zero CO2 emission thus making the process a much-needed initiative towards a sustainable and clean future.

Some of the characteristics of Green Cement include:

a) High resistance to water, acids, corrosion, sulfates

b) Greater tensile strength

c) 100% fire-resistant

d) Low coefficient of expansion

e) Higher insulating abilities

f) Non-curing crete helps in saving water

Green Crete adds more strength and durability to a structure while making it livable and sustainable. The Crete is free from the use of limestone and its manufacturing process does not involve using fossil fuels thus, making it a 100% clean & green cement.

Green Crete is set to change the construction industry all over the world. Himansh Verma, Chairman of Navrattan Group while speaking on the quality assurance states, “NGCIPL is the only company in the world to develop a technology that will revolutionize the way we produce cement. Reduction of carbon emissions to reverse the damage caused to our planet and to make the world a cleaner, greener, and safer place to live is what we constantly aim at”.