Great news! Delhi Metro opens check-in for GoAir, SpiceJet, AirAsia at New Delhi Airport Express Line station

Up until now, the check-in facility for flyers of Air India and Vistara was available at the same Delhi Metro station. Now, three more airlines have been added to this service.
Starting November 18, 2019, passengers of Air Asia, GoAir (international flights) as well as SpiceJet flying out of Delhi’s IGI Airport’s Terminal 3 (T3) can get their boarding passes at the Delhi Metro check-in facility counters, which have been set up at the entrance of the New Delhi station of the Airport Express Line. This facility is available for all the domestic and international passengers of the three airlines who are flying out of IGI airport Terminal 3. Only those passengers of the three airlines, who have to catch a flight from Terminal 3, only avail this facility, and not of those from Terminal 2.
How GoAir, SpiceJet and AirAsia passengers for T3 can check-in at New Delhi Airport Express Line stations: –
- The IGI airport-bound flyers will be able to avail the metro check-in facility from the New Delhi Airport Express Line station two hours to 12 hours before the scheduled departure of the respective flights from the Delhi Airport T3.
- The flight check-in facility at the New Delhi metro station will close two hours before the scheduled time of departure of the flight.
- The check-in facility will allow the flyers to be able to travel light to the IGI airport as they will be able to drop their luggage at the metro check-in counters.
- The checked-in baggage of flyers will then be transferred to the Delhi Airport’s Terminal 3, through a secured baggage handling system (BHS). BHS is a sophisticated system which ensures that the luggage reaches the airport terminal on time.
