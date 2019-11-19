Great news! Delhi Metro opens check-in for GoAir, SpiceJet, AirAsia at New Delhi Airport Express Line station

The flight check-in facility at the New Delhi metro station will close two hours before the scheduled time of departure of the flight.

GoAir, SpiceJet & AirAsia flyers cheer! Now, check-in at Delhi Metro’s New Delhi station easily! DMRC has joined hands with GMR led-Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) and announced the check-in facility for Delhi airport outbound passengers of GoAir, SpiceJet and AirAsia. The metro check-in facility is available at the New Delhi Airport Express Line metro station. Up until now, the check-in facility for flyers of Air India and Vistara was available at the same Delhi Metro station. Now, three more airlines have been added to this service.

Starting November 18, 2019, passengers of Air Asia, GoAir (international flights) as well as SpiceJet flying out of Delhi’s IGI Airport’s Terminal 3 (T3) can get their boarding passes at the Delhi Metro check-in facility counters, which have been set up at the entrance of the New Delhi station of the Airport Express Line. This facility is available for all the domestic and international passengers of the three airlines who are flying out of IGI airport Terminal 3. Only those passengers of the three airlines, who have to catch a flight from Terminal 3, only avail this facility, and not of those from Terminal 2.

How GoAir, SpiceJet and AirAsia passengers for T3 can check-in at New Delhi Airport Express Line stations: –