  • MORE MARKET STATS

Great move by NMRC! Transgenders find welcoming workplace at Noida Metro’s Pride station

By: |
November 3, 2020 11:25 AM

The Sector 50 Noida Metro station was rechristened as ‘Pride Station’ by the Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) on 27 October 2020.

Behind this initiative, breaking stereotypes was one of the motives, said Praveen Mishra, Executive Director, NMRC.

In a first-of-its-kind initiative in Northern India, the Sector 50 Noida Metro station was rechristened as ‘Pride Station’ by the Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) on 27 October 2020. Kunal Mahore (28) started sex reassignment in the year 2018 but he was unable to secure a job. His job ended as a driver for a cab aggregator as the company where he was employed was unwilling to renew his contract until he completed the process, according to an Indian Express report. But this year, Mahore’s fortunes changed when he decided to apply for a job at the Pride Station, dedicated to the transgender community. On 5 October 2020, Kunal and five others were employed by the NMRC. While four are employed as ticket operators, two of them have been employed as housekeeping staff.

Kunal, who now works as a housekeeping staff at the Pride Station, was quoted in the report saying that this job is very important to him as he has a partner and children at home. Also, he further stated that sex reassignment is a long and expensive process and he is am undergoing treatment and yet to undergo the surgery. The entire process of sex reassignment can take up to three years and cost around Rs 1.5 – 4 lakh.

Related News

According to Preeti Batra (27), who is also employed in housekeeping, she is also saving up for the sex reassignment surgery. Previously, she used to work at an NGO where she earned Rs 10,000 and now she draws a salary of Rs 14,000. Preeti also mentioned that she wants to change the mindset of people regarding the transgender community. People think that transgenders are those on the streets asking for money but that is not the reality. The members of this community want to rise to higher positions from here, she added.

According to Mahi Gupta (27) who works at the ticket counter, while growing up, she was subjected to a lot of bullying. Now, the members of the transgender community are finally being given respect. But, transgenders are far from their goals as there are many others who are searching for jobs, Gupta said.

Behind this initiative, breaking stereotypes was one of the motives, said Praveen Mishra, Executive Director, NMRC. The transgender community has been facing discrimination for long so NMRC wanted to provide a platform to them where their dignity could be protected and uplifted, Mishra added.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INFRASTRUCTURE
  3. Great move by NMRC! Transgenders find welcoming workplace at Noida Metro’s Pride station
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Bengaluru-Kozhikode flights: Alliance Air to begin flight services; Check dates, schedule
2Indian Railways mulls resumption of local train services in Kolkata, Bengal; Here is how
3L&T to back another package in Bullet Train project