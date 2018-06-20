Great initiative! Bangalore International Airport to run completely on solar power by 2020

At present, power demand at the airport is 11 MW per day and after the completion of the second terminal, the airport authorities estimate it to increase to around 20 MW.

Bangalore International Airport: In an attempt to go green, the Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) is aiming to run the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) completely on solar power by 2020! At present, power demand at the airport is 11 MW per day and after the completion of the second terminal, the airport authorities estimate it to increase to around 20 MW. At present, the KIA generates 3.44 MW from solar energy daily and the proposed capacity enhancement project in two phases will add another 8.35 MW, which will make it 12 MW in total. In addition to the 12 MW, which would be from on-site energy generation, BIAL plans to source another 8 MW of solar energy from off-site, according to a TOI report.

Additionally, in order to reduce energy consumption, BIAL plans to convert all lighting, except airfield ground lighting systems, to LED. At present, all street lights, as well as 50 per cent of those at the terminal, are LED. Energy, which is saved from the use of LED lights is equivalent to 1.7 million units per year, the report stated.

S Lakshminarayanan, Vice President (engineering & maintenance), BIAL was quoted in the report saying that at present, solar energy is harnessed from both roof-top as well as ground-mounted panels. The aim of BIAL is to make the KIA 100% renewable-energy powered by 2020, he said. Also, BIAL plans to increase the consumption through on-site and off-site solar power purchase agreements, he said. According to Lakshminarayanan, BIAL is likely to set up a solar power plant with a total capacity of 12 MW. He also informed that work has already begun for the installation of a 3.35 MW capacity plant and the other plant with 5 MW capacity is still in the planning stage.

Lakshminarayanan believes that conserving energy and generating renewable energy are two different areas of energy management. He claimed that energy conservation efforts have been taken up as well as implemented at the airport, including the use of solar power, installation of LED lights, installation, modification as well as the adoption of energy-efficient fittings and fixtures.

Hari Marar, CEO, BIAL was quoted in the report saying that the airport could achieve “3+ carbon neutrality”, which is the highest level of environmental impact achievement for airports, through a combination of solar power, rainwater harvesting as well as water conservation and LED lighting. The Bangalore International Airport is also set to become the first airport in Asia to have an in-house solid waste management facility as a solid waste management plant which is under construction will be operational in 2019, he added.