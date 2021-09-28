Govt launches Airspace Map of India! Know how drone operators can check the flying zones

This will allow civilian drone operators to check the demarcated no-fly zones or where they need to undergo certain formalities before flying a drone. (Reuters)

An airspace map of India has been recently launched by the Ministry of Civil Aviation for drone operations. This will allow civilian drone operators to check the demarcated no-fly zones or where they need to undergo certain formalities before flying a drone. This airspace map of India has been developed by MapMyIndia and IT services company- Happiest Minds and the map is put up on the Directorate General of Civil Aviation’s (DGCA) digital sky platform, according to an IE report. Want to know more about the airspace map of India? Here are key things to know about the airspace map:

What does this map show?

The interactive map displays red, yellow and green zones across India. The Green zone on the map is the airspace up to 400 ft that has not been termed as a red zone or a yellow zone, and up to 200 ft above the area situated between 8 km – 12 km from the airport’s perimeter. The Yellow zone on the map is the airspace up to 400 ft in a designated green zone, and above 200 ft in the area situated between 8 km – 12 km from the operational airport’s perimeter, and above ground in the area situated between 5 km – 8 km from the perimeter of an airport. The Yellow zone has been reduced from 45 kilometres earlier to 12 kilometres from the perimeter of the airport. The Red zone on the map is the ‘no-drone zone’ within which drones can be operated only after getting permission from the Centre.

What are the rules for each of these coloured zones?

In green zones, no permission is needed for flying drones with an all-up weight of up to 500 kg, while in yellow zones, drone operations need permission from the concerned air traffic control authorities, which could be either the Airports Authority of India (AAI), the Indian Air Force (IAF), the Indian Navy, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, etc. as the case may be.

How to check the airspace map of India?

The airspace map of India is available on the digital sky platform of DGCA (https://digitalsky.dgca.gov.in/home) and the Centre said that it may be modified and updated by authorized entities from time to time. Moreover, anyone planning to fly a drone should check the latest airspace map mandatorily for any changes in zone boundaries, the government has mentioned.