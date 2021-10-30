Govt awards Delhi Metro for being ‘Metro Rail with the Best Passenger Services and Satisfaction’

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has bagged the award for 'Metro Rail with the Best Passenger Services and Satisfaction'.

Delhi Metro Update: The Metro rail system of Delhi-NCR is awarded for Passenger Services and Satisfaction. At the recent Urban Mobility India Conference, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has bagged the award for ‘Metro Rail with the Best Passenger Services and Satisfaction’. The Urban Mobility India conference was hosted by the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry. Mangu Singh, the Managing Director of Delhi Metro Rail Corporation received the award from Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs, Hardeep Singh Puri, at the 14th Urban Mobility India Conference 2021 in the national capital, the DMRC said in a tweet.

According to a PTI report, the city of Surat in Gujarat has been awarded for the best public transport system while Kerala’s Kochi city got an award at the event for the most sustainable transport system. The best non-motorized transport system was awarded to Delhi for the redevelopment project of Shahjahanabad Redevelopment Corporation, according to the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry. The awards at the Urban Mobility India Conference were given away by Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri.

Meanwhile, a fleet of 25 e-rickshaws, called ‘ETO’, was recently launched by the DMRC from Blue Line’s Noida Electronic City metro station in a bid to ensure enhanced last-mile connectivity for Delhi Metro users. These e-rickshaws, according to DMRC, will be daily plying from 6:00 AM to 11:00 PM, offering last mile connectivity to nearby areas of Noida Electronic City metro station. Initially, 25 ETO e-rickshaws in total are being introduced into service from the Blue Line metro station. However, by the end of next month, the number will be increased to 100, which will cover more metro stations including Sector 62, Noida Sector 34, Noida Sector 59, Noida Sector 61 metro stations, etc., in Blue Line’s Noida section.