Good news! No Delhi Metro fare hike till 2020; concessional rates for students, senior citizens soon

Relief for Delhi Metro commuters! While inaugurating the Durgabai Deskhmukh South Campus-Lajpat Nagar section of Delhi Metro Pink Line, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri announced that there may not be a need for another metro fare hike next year as the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has been able to increase its revenue in the last financial year. He was quoted saying in an HT report that as the revenue is increasing there might not be a need for another fare hike next year. Last year, following the recommendations of the fourth Fare Fixation Committee (FFC), the metro fares almost doubled after two hikes in May and October.

Puri also said that soon students, as well as senior citizens, will be able to enjoy concessional fares in the Delhi Metro. He said that in order to get concessional rates for students and senior citizens, they are trying to get technology-based solutions. He further stated that the move will come as a relief to students who have to travel but at the same time, have to live on a budget.

According to an RTI reply, the metro’s ridership reduced due to last year’s fare hike, which was also opposed by the Delhi government. The FFC in 2016, had recommended that Delhi Metro fares must be revised automatically every year. However, the Union Minister said that the next revision due in 2019 may not be required. According to him, at present, the daily Delhi Metro ridership is over 28 lakh, which is expected to touch over 39 lakh after the completion of Phase-3. He also said that he believes that the ridership will reach beyond 45 lakh passengers per day by 2019.

Yesterday, Delhi Metro Pink Line’s much-awaited Durgabai Deshmukh South Campus-Lajpat Nagar section opened – a major boost for shopaholics in the national capital as the section connects important markets of South Extension, Sarojini Nagar, INA and Lajpat Nagar.