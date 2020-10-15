Good news Kolkata! Kolkata metro to extend daily frequency, last metro timing ahead of Durga Puja 2020

Metro trains in Kolkata will be available at an interval of 8 minutes in the morning and evening peak hours from Monday to Saturday from October 19

Ahead of Durga Puja 2020, Kolkata Metro has decided to increase daily services and extend the last train timing. As part of its exercise of moving towards ‘normalcy’, the Kolkata Metro Railway authority has decided to increase its daily services from 146 to 152 from October 19 at a time when West Bengal capital is gearing up to celebrate its biggest festival.

With this, the frequency of the metro will eventually go up. Metro trains in Kolkata will be available at an interval of 8 minutes in the morning and evening peak hours from Monday to Saturday from October 19, according to a PTI report.

The timing for the last metro train has also been extended. The last metro trains will depart from Dum Dum and Kavi Subhash metro stations at 9 pm instead of the present timing of 8.30 pm. This schedule is applicable on all days except for Sunday, a Kolkata metro official was quoted as saying by PTI. Kolkata metro is inching towards normalcy with the cooperation of commuters, said the Kolkata metro authority.

Earlier on October 4, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal had flagged the first train from the recently inaugurated Phoolbgan metro station, located near Sealdah Railway station. Terming the flagging off as a Durga Puja gift, Goyal has said that this extension of metro services from Salt Lake Stadium to Phoolbagan would help the commuters because of its proximity to Sealdah station.

Earlier in February 2020, the first phase of the ambitious East-West Metro from Salt Lake Stadium to Salt Lake Sector V was inaugurated by RM Goyal. The total length of this project is 16.5 km.and the total estimated project cost is Rs 8,574.98 Crore. East-West Metro project will connect Salt Lake City on the East bank of the River Hooghly with Howrah on the West bank of its.