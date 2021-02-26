Good news for travellers! AbhiBus to offer bus ticket booking facility on IRCTC platform; details here

IRCTC customers will get the option to book air-conditioned or non air-conditioned bus tickets.

Now book bus tickets on IRCTC website! To provide bus ticket facility to IRCTC customers, AbhiBus- an online e-ticketing platform announced its partnership with Indian Railways’ e-ticketing and catering arm- Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation. Under this partnership, IRCTC is enabled to get the bus inventory across 1,00,000 bus routes. Also, IRCTC customers or users will get the option to book air-conditioned or non air-conditioned bus tickets, according to a PTI report. IRCTC enables more than nine lakh Indian Railways’ train tickets daily. On the other hand, till date, AbhiBus has catered to over 45 million customers since the launch of the online mode of the passenger reservation system before launching the e-ticketing portal – Abhibus.com as well as its mobile apps.

Under this partnership, the corporation plans to ease the travel booking process for its customers and users wherein if they find train tickets on waiting list, they can refer to the availability of bus service quickly without hopping from one platform to another, giving a hassle-free booking experience to passengers. Shashanka Koona, Chief Commercial Officer, AbhiBus, was quoted in the report saying that the partnership with IRCTC will allow the company to grow exponentially, while the customers and users of IRCTC will have hassle free and immediate access to the country’s largest online bus inventory with innovative payment as well as promotional options.

With its tie-ups with different state transport corporations, AbhiBus, over the last three months, has consistently clocked over 30,000 bookings per day. The partnership of IRCTC with AbhiBus will help the company in reaching out to the millions of passengers with the most exhaustive bus inventory available online for bridging the first and last mile connectivity gaps. Besides, in case of train unavailability, it will provide an alternative travel option. According to IRCTC, various state Roadways Transport Corporations, as well as private bus operators’ fleet, will let the travellers choose from more than 100,000 routes.