Good news for road travellers in Haryana! Soon, one petrol pump to come up 10 kilometres

Agencies such as Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited are entrusted with the responsibility to set up petrol pumps across Haryana. (PTI image)

Soon commuters in Haryana will not have to worry about low-fuel while travelling on roads! One petrol pump will come up at every 10 kilometres distance across the state, according to a Dainik Tribune report. In a major boost for easy access to fuel refilling stations on roads and highways in Haryana, the Central government has approved the project of constructing as many as 300 petrol pumps in Haryana. The Petroleum Ministry has given its green signal for the mega project, according to the report by Dainik Tribune.

If the project is implemented in the current financial year, then there will be at least one petrol pump in every 10 km. Currently, a total of 3,000 petrol pumps are functional across Haryana. There will be new ones which will be added to this list. Agencies such as Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited are entrusted with the responsibility to set up petrol pumps across Haryana, the report says.

Out of the total 300 proposed petrol pumps, there will be 50 CNG pumps. Once these 50 CNG pumps become operational, the number of the CNG pumps in Haryana will go up to 100. The central government has approved the provision for setting up of a total of 100 CNG pumps. However, 50 such CNG pumps will come up in this financial year, as per the report.

Apart from this mega project, the central government is also planning to lay down gas pipeline across Haryana through its agencies to ensure hassle-free gas supply to the maximum number of households, as per the report.

In 2019, with an aim to encourage companies to set up petrol pumps across India, the Central government relaxed norms for setting up fuel stations. As per the new norms laid down by the Centre, the companies will be allowed to offer and sell all sorts of transportation fuels at their petrol pumps. Companies were allowed to sell diesel, petrol and gas at their vehicle charging stations.

In 2018, the Haryana government decided to allot petrol pump, PNG and CNG stations via the e-tendering process. It was categorically stated that only authorized companies would be allowed to take part in the tender process. The state then asserted that this move would ensure more transparency, a PTI report said.