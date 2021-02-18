Good news for Pune Metro Commuters: Extension of Pune Metro rail network approved

The government has a green-lighted extension of the metro route from PCMC to Nigdi on the Pimpri Chinchwad - Swargate Line.

The Maharashtra state cabinet on Wednesday approved the first extension to the Rs 11,420 crore, 31-km Pune Metro rail network corridor. The government has a green-lighted extension of the metro route from PCMC to Nigdi on the Pimpri Chinchwad – Swargate Line.

The Pune Metro project is being executed by the Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation, which is a 50:50 jointly owned company of the government of India and Government of Maharashtra. The 16.5 km PCMC to Swargate line will be extended by 4.4 km from Pimpri to Nigdi. This will be an elevated line with three new stations at Chinchwad, Akurdi and Nigdi. The project will also have a depot, parking bays, multimodal transport integration and pedestrian bridge. The metro line extension was earlier estimated to cost around Rs 1,050 crore.

The first DPR prepared for Pune Metro had excluded this densely populated stretch in the Pimpri Chinchwad and citizens groups had been campaigning for the extension. The extension was approved two years ago but the funding for the extension was not cleared. The central government had capped its funding at 10% of the construction cost so the state government had to revise the funding model and consider a fresh proposal to extend the metro.

The Pune Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority has sought approval for 70 km extension to Pune Metro rail network to make it a 125 km metro network. DPR process for the extension of five routes is in progress.