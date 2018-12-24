Good news for Noida residents! Noida Metro Aqua Line gets safety go-ahead for inauguration; details here

Aqua Line’s commercial operations may start soon as the final safety inspection report has been given

Noida Metro Aqua Line: The new transport lifeline for people of Noida to start soon! The Noida Metro, which will be connecting the twin cities of Noida and Greater Noida, has received a the safety green signal. According to a PTI report, the final mandatory safety inspection report for the line has been given, which in turn has granted an approval to the Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) to launch the commercial operations of the Aqua Line. The metro network consists of one line, namely the 29.7 km long Aqua Line. The NMRC is a state-owned corporation which is responsible for the building and construction of the line. After receiving the approval, the NMRC has now written to the Uttar Pradesh government to finalise the date of the inauguration of the Aqua Line that would run between Sector 71 station in Noida and the Depot Station in Greater Noida, through 21 stations.

PD Upadhyay, NMRC’s Executive Director was quoted in the report saying that they have received the Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS) report and now they have the sanction for the commercial operations of the metro line. The safety report also applauded the civil and track work of the metro rail system. Reportedly, the NMRC’s Managing Director (MD) has written to the state government for finalizing the date of inauguration. The fares of Noida Metro Aqua Line would be decided in the NMRC Board meeting which is scheduled to be held on December 28. He added that Sanjay K Murthy, who is the additional secretary to the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA), will chair the meeting.

Nodia Metro Aqua Line will run from the depot metro station in Greater Noida’s Depot Station to Noida’s Sector 71 and back. En route, the metro line will cover 21 metro stations out of which 15 metro stations will fall in Noida (from Sector 149 to Sector 71). The rest of the 6 metro stations will be under Greater Noida, including, Delta 1, Alpha 1, Alpha 2, Pari Chowk and Knowledge Park 2 stations.

A few days earlier, the Uttar Pradesh government had approved the Aqua Line’s extension, which is the 15-km Metro link between Noida’s Sector 71 with Greater Noida West’s Sector Knowledge Park-V. This extension is the the second phase of the line from Noida Sector 71 to Knowledge Park 5 in Greater Noida.