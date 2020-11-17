Good news for devotees! Soon visiting Dakshineswar Kali Temple to be easier; Metro Station work in final stage

Dakshineswar metro station is inspired by the architecture of the iconic and famous Dakshineswar Kali Temple.

Good news for Goddess Kali devotees! In the coming days, it will be easier to pay respect at Kolkata’s Dakshineswar Kali Temple. The waiting period for the extension of the Kolkata Metro network up to Dakshineswar is going to get over soon as work on the Dakshineswar station is on the verge of completion. According to details shared by the Railway Ministry, the development work of the Dakshineswar metro station is currently in the final stage. In a few days, trial runs will begin from this metro station. One of the most interesting things about the upcoming Dakshineswar metro station is that it is inspired by the architecture of the iconic and famous Dakshineswar Kali Temple in Kolkata.

The Dakshineswar metro station of Kolkata Metro is being constructed by a PSU of Indian Railways, Rail Vikas Nigam Limited. According to the Railway Ministry, being the last metro station on the Noapara-Dakshineshwar Kolkata Metro line, temple darshan will become more convenient for the visitors and devotees with the opening of the Dakshineswar metro station. Recently, considering the festive season, the Kolkata Metro Rail Corporation had increased daily metro services as well as extended the last metro train timing.

According to Kolkata Metro, from 11 November 2020 onwards, 25 per cent more metro train services are being operated across the metro rail network. Instead of 152 metro train services, as many as 190 Kolkata Metro train services are being operated on the North-South metro route. The first metro train service from Dumdum and Kavi Subhash start at 8:00 AM, while the first metro train service from Noapara starts at 8:55 PM.

During peak hours, the frequency of train services is seven minutes. There is no change in timings on Sunday. Smart cards is mandatory for all commuters and no tokens are allowed. For senior citizens, e-passes are not required but for everyone else, e-pass is mandatory.