Good news for Delhiites! Several new Delhi Metro links to open in 2018; four more till September

Under Delhi Metro’s phase 3 project, it is likely that a new line will be opened for commuters every month.

Good news for Delhi Metro commuters! Under Delhi Metro’s phase 3 project, it is likely that a new line will be opened for commuters every month. Recently, the Mundka – Bahadurgarh section of Delhi Metro Green got approved by the Metro Safety Commissioner. The date for the section to start for the public will be announced soon, according to a Dainik Bhaskar report. Following the commencement of the Mundka – Bahadurgarh section, the Durgabai Deshmukh South Campus – Lajpat Nagar section of Delhi Metro Pink line is likely to open next month. From April 24, 2018, onwards, the trial on this section is being carried out. The line will also provide an interchange facility to passengers travelling from Huda City Centre to Samaypur Badli.

August: Trilokpuri – Shiv Vihar section

According to DMRC, the Trilokpuri – Shiv Vihar section on Delhi Metro Pink line is likely to be opened for public in August 2018. At present, trial runs are being carried out in this section. With the commencement of Trilokpuri – Shiv Vihar section, the North East part of the capital will get direct metro connectivity. Till now, residents of North East Delhi had to come to the GT Road metro stations in order to catch the Red line. Currently, this section is also conducting trial runs.

September: Dilshad Garden – New Bus Stand section

The Delhi Metro has set a target to start the section between Dilshad Garden and Ghaziabad Bus Stand, which is 9.41 km long and which will cover 8 metro stations in between, in September 2018. However, DMRC is waiting for land and fund availability from Ghaziabad authority.

December: Noida Sector 32 – Noida Sector 62 section

The last section of Delhi Metro from Noida Sector 32 to Noida Sector 62 is likely to open in December 2018. The section is 6.7 km long and has 6 elevated metro stations. The report also stated that 88 per cent of the work on this section has been completed already. In order to open the section, there is also a condition for the availability of funds and land.

Meanwhile, the final line of Delhi Metro’s phase 3 project, connecting Dwarka to Najafgarh, is scheduled to open in June, next year. Around 90 per cent of the work on this section, which is 4.3 km long and has three stations in between, has been completed already.