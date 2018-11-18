Good news for Delhiites! Delhi Metro to open many new sections by early 2019; full details here

Several new stretches on crucial Delhi Metro lines are undergoing final trials and are likely to open one after the other in the coming months.

Connectivity set to improve in Delhi with the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) all set to open many new sections in the coming months. Several new stretches on crucial Delhi Metro lines are undergoing final trials and are likely to open one after the other in the coming months. Not only will this help reduce traffic and congestion on the roads but it will also reduce travel time for people. Additionally, it will also help curb the city’s pollution level by encouraging people to use Delhi Metro services instead of private vehicles. For those who use Delhi Metro service on regular basis for commuting, here are the metro sections that are likely to be open by early 2019:

Delhi Metro Blue Line – Noida City Centre-Noida Sector 62: The extension of Delhi Metro’s Blue Line i.e., from Noida City Centre metro station to the city’s sector 62 is likely to be ready by the month of December this year or January 2019. The section, which is 6.675 km long would be entirely elevated. The extended stretch will cover six metro stations- Noida Sector 34, Noida Sector 52, Noida Sector 61, Noida Sector 59, Noida Sector 62 and Noida Electronic City metro stations.

Delhi Metro Pink Line – Lajpat Nagar-Mayur Vihar-I: The Lajpat Nagar-Mayur Vihar-I stretch of Delhi Metro’s Pink Line is 9.7 km long. The section, which is likely to open by January next year will cover five metro stations namely, Vinoba Puri, Ashram, Hazrat Nizamuddin, Mayur Vihar-I and Mayur Vihar Pocket-I. Interestingly, with the commencement of this section, commuting between East and South Delhi will take less than 15 minutes.

Delhi Metro Violet Line – Escorts Mujesar-Raja Nahar Singh, Ballabhgarh: The Violet Line of Delhi Metro will be thrown open by PM Narendra Modi on November 19. The stretch would be an extension of Kashmere Gate-Escorts Mujesar Violet Line. This would be the fourth time the Delhi Metro network will enter the state of Haryana. The section, 3.2 km long is entirely elevated. The stretch will cover Sant Surdas and Raja Nahar Singh metro stations.

Dilshad Garden-Ghaziabad Bus Stand: Another entirely elevated stretch of Delhi Metro is the 9.41 km long Dilshad Garden-Ghaziabad Bus Adda section. The section, which is likely to commence its operations by the month of January, next year will cover eight metro stations in total- Shaheed Nagar, Raj Bagh, Rajendra Nagar, Shyam Park, Mohan Nagar, Arthala, Hindon river and Ghaziabad New Bus Stand metro stations.

Other than these sections, the Dwarka-Najafgarh section is also likely to start by next year. The section, 4.295 km long, will cover one underground and two elevated metro stations.