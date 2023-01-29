Good news for Delhi Metro commuters! Now recharge your smart card with Airtel Payments Bank; Check features

Cheers to the commuters of Delhi Metro! Now, Delhi Metro is providing one more smart card recharge facility to its customers. The move will provide more convenience to the passengers as this will allow them to use one more reliable option to recharge their cards using smartphones.

In line with the Government’s vision of Digital India and digital transaction services, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) in association with Airtel Payments Bank has launched the new initiative.

Also Read: Kolkata Metro introduces G-20 themed new Smart Card – Check how it looks here

The top-up of smart cards through this new facility will be fast and convenient. The transactions will be safe and the card or internet banking details will be saved only once by the App.

Know how to recharge Delhi Metro Smart Card –

The users need to follow five simple steps to recharge their DMRC smart card.

The commuters need to download the Airtel Thanks App.

After installing the app on a mobile phone, one needs to select the ‘Metro Recharge’ icon in the Bank section on the App.

Now, enter the details such as DMRC Smart Card number and recharge amount (between Rs 100 to Rs 2,000).

After entering the details, make the payment.

Visit the Metro station, and tap the Delhi Metro smart card on Add Value Machine to sync before usage.

Also Read: Kolkata Metro to run additional services during 46th International Book Fair – Check timings here

In a bid to avoid queues and reduce time at stations, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has launched various other initiatives in the past to facilitate easy recharge of smart cards and sale of tokens. This also includes the option of Smart Card Top Up through TVMs, Credit or Debit Card transaction facility at stations, launch of Metro Combo Cards with banks, net banking using dmrcsmartcard.com, other UPI, mobile and e-wallets.