Good news for Delhi Metro and railway passengers! DMRC opens FOB at Samaypur Badli; details here

Delhiites, take note! The Delhi Metro Railway Corporation (DMRC) has opened the Foot Over Bridge (FOB) that connects the Samaypur Badli Metro station with the nearby Badli railway station and Samaypur village! For public movement, the 88 metres long FOB has been opened that links the concourse of Delhi Metro’s Samaypur Badli station on Yellow Line with the Platforms 1 and 2 of Indian Railways’ Badli railway station. The Badli Railway station falls under the Northern zone of Indian Railways. The FOB then connects both the railway station as well as the Delhi Metro station with the nearby Samaypur village, according to a press release issued by the DMRC.

According to DMRC, the FOB is 6.1 metres wide. It will benefit the residents of Yadav Nagar and Shiv Vihar colonies of the Samaypur area immensely. With the opening of this FOB, they will be able to use the facility to reach the Delhi Metro’s Samaypur Badli station as well as Indian Railways’ Badli station. Till now, the public had to cross the rail tracks to reach the Metro station, the corporation said. In due course of time, the FOB that has provision for a lift towards the colony side will be made functional as well. To reach the concourse level, passengers of Indian Railways using Badli station’s platform number 2, can use the already existing lift of the Delhi Metro station.

Also, to facilitate Indian Railway passengers, a ticket counter has been constructed in the Metro Station at the concourse level. Moreover, as per the requirements of the Northern Railway zone, the DMRC has redeveloped the approaching entry gate from the main road towards platform number 2 as well as the green area around staircases.

The DMRC has further said that it has always tried to provide a FOB or underpass connectivity to the nearby areas of Delhi Metro stations. Many of the Delhi Metro stations developed under Phase 3, were designed in such a way that the entry and exit structures could also double up as underpasses or FOBs for commuters who just wish to cross the busy road, it added.