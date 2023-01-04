Good news! Delhi Metro’s Azadpur station to have triple interchange corridor

There’s good news for passengers travelling on Delhi metro. North East Delhi’s Azadpur metro station is likely to have the triple interchange facility for metro lines. This is going to be Delhi metro’s second triple- interchange facility station after Kashmere Gate.

The Azadpur metro station will connect the passengers from Yellow line, Pink line and upcoming Phase IV RK Ashram Marg – Janakpuri West metro corridor.

RK Ashram Marg – Janakpuri West Metro project

Currently, the work on RK Ashram Marg – Janakpuri West metro corridor is underway. Total length of the route is 29.26 km. There will be 21 stations in between the RK Ashram Marg and Janakpuri West.

List of stations under RK Ashram Marg – Janakpuri West Metro project

Nabi Karim

Sadar Bazar

Pulbangash

Ghanta Ghar

Derawal Nagar

Ashok Vihar

Azadpur

Majlis Park

Bhalswa

Haiderpur Badli Mor

North Pitampura

Prashant Vihar

Pitampura

Madhuban Chowk

Deepali Chowk

Pushpanjali

Mangolpuri

Peeragarhi

Paschim Vihar

Keshopur

Krishna Park Extension

To boost the connectivity in the national capital, Prime Minister Narendra Modi– led Union Cabinet had approved the three out of six Delhi metro’s Phase-IV proposed corridors.

Meanwhile, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has issued an advisory for the commuters. The city’s rapid transit system has asked the passengers to purchase the smart cards from Metro Stations only.

In a statement, the DMRC further said, “Delhi Metro Smart Cards are officially sold from station ticket/ customer care counters only since beginning.” The move comes after DMRC officials on Tuesday morning caught two of its staff working as Customer Care operators at Qutab Minar Metro station, engaged in unauthorized recharge and selling of Smart Cards to people on discounted rates outside Metro premises.