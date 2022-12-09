Goa: Solar power system at Madgaon station proves to be a huge money saver for Konkan Railway

The Konkan Railway Corporation Limited (KRCL) saved over Rs 31 lakh with the help of the installation of a 180-KW capacity rooftop solar system at Madgaon railway station in South Goa. The electricity generation system was set up nearly two years ago.

According to KRCL’s Deputy General Manager Baban Ghatge, the grid-connected solar power generation system was installed at Madgaon railway station in January 2021, PTI reported.

He said that KRCL managed to save Rs 31,37,536 to date since the commissioning of the solar project, spanning over 1,235 square metres on the rooftop of two sheds of Madgaon railway station platforms.

“The solar electricity generation system cost Rs 1.32 crore, which was sponsored by the then South Goa Member of Parliament Narendra Sawaikar in 2019,” added Ghatge.

The solar project caters to the need of more than 30 percent of the power requirement of the Madgaon railway station, which is expected to give a return on investment in around seven years, he said and added that the electricity generation system project has generated 4,53,404 units of electricity since it was commissioned.