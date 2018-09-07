Global Mobility Summit 2018: PM Narendra Modi presents unique 7Cs vision for future of mobility in India

According to PM Modi’s vision, future of mobility in India should be based on the 7Cs – Common, Connected, Convenient, Congestion-free, Charged, Clean and Cutting-edge!

Global Mobility Summit 2018: Inaugurating the first mobility summit of the country, PM Narendra Modi today spoke of the future of transport systems in India, talking about his 7Cs mantra. According to PM Modi’s vision, future of mobility in India should be based on the 7Cs – Common, Connected, Convenient, Congestion-free, Charged, Clean and Cutting-edge! While elaborating all the 7Cs, PM Modi said that the government has doubled the pace of construction of highways, re-energized the rural road building programme and developed low-cost air connectivity in under-served regions. He also claimed that the government is making efforts to promote fuel efficient and cleaner fuel vehicles.

PM Modi also said that Common Public Transport must be the cornerstone of the country’s mobility initiatives. According to him, connected mobility implies integration of geographies and also modes of transport and convenient mobility refers to safe, affordable and accessible for all sections of the society. He believes that in order to check the economic and environmental costs of congestion, congestion free mobility is critical. Hence, he said that there should be emphasis on de-bottlenecking of networks. The PM further said that it would result in fewer traffic jams and lower levels of stress for commuters.

The Global Mobility Summit, MOVE was inaugurated in New Delhi by the Prime Minister, who believes that the economy, as well as the infrastructure of the country, are on the “MOVE”. As India is one of the world’s fastest-growing major economy and as the government is implementing its plan to build 100 smart cities, India is on the “MOVE”, said the Prime Minister. While emphasizing on the infrastructure of the country, Modi stated that roads, airports as well as railway lines and ports are being developed speedily.

Modi also announced that the government wants to drive investments across the value chain from batteries to smart charging to Electric Vehicle manufacturing. He added by saying that fight against climate change, clean mobility powered by clean energy is the most powerful weapon.