Ghogha-Dahej RoPax in Gujarat suspended for a day after service was launched on November 8

Ghogha-Dahej RoPax service in Gujarat was suspended for a day! The ropax ferry service had to be suspended after the vessel developed a technical snag on Tuesday afternoon. The Ghogha-Dahej RoPax service was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 8. However, this is the second time that the Ghogha-Dahej RoPax service vessel has developed a technical glitch. On November 6, Ghogha-Dahej RoPax ferry services had to be stalled after an electronic snag, as per the Indian Express report.

What happened to Ghogha-Dahej RoPax ferry services?

While refueling the Diesel Generator set, sludge came up and choked it up. Within four hours, the set was cleaned but the services were suspended on Tuesday. A certified agency is set to inspect the vessel today and then the ferry services will resume on Thursday, chairman of Detox Group Chetan Contractor said. The Detox Group owns the firm managing the ferry services. The air conditioning system and electronic system of Ghogha-Dahej RoPax service ferry is powered by the DG set. On Tuesday, the RoPax ferry made the journey to Ghogha from Hazira. However, at Ghogha, the DG sets failed to start after the vessel was loaded at around 3 pm, the report says.

While launching the services on November 8, PM Modi said RO-PAX service between Hazira and Ghogha has shortened the journey for the people of Saurashtra and South Gujarat from 10-12 hours to 3-4 hours. Around 80,000 passenger trains and 30,000 trucks will be able to take advantage of this new service in a year, PM Modi said. The new maritime connectivity established between Bhavnagar and Surat will help transport vegetables and milk and reduce the pollution, PM Modi had said.

The total cost of the Ghogha and Dahej RO-Pax Ferry service project was estimated at Rs 615 crore including terminal construction, capital dredging, and other costs, the Central government said in a statement.